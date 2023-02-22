Supreme Court begin hearing after joining Rivers, Abia States on naira design mata
Di Supreme Court don begin hearing on di naira redesign matter.
Di court bin adjourn till today to hear di matter wey three govnors bin file. More govnors later join di matter.
For today hearing, di court agree to Rivers and Abia states on di matter.
One of di
Justices of di court say “If you look dis case well, evri body dey look for scape
goat. Dis court no go kontinu to be scapegoat.
“We go do evri
tin possible on our part. We go hear dis case and give our decision. Di public
fit den decide who should be di scapegoat,” Justice Inyang Okoro tok.
Di court
encourage all di parties to exchange dia briefs den take break for 10 minutes
to begin hearing proper.
Candidates enta last minute effort to convince voters 24hours to di end of campaigns
Candidates
for di Nigeria presidential and national assembly seats get 24 hours to conclude
dia campaign rallies ahead of Saturday 25 February general elections.
Former
govnor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wey be di presidential candidate of di
ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), close im campaign wit one mega rally for
Lagos, Nigeria most populous city and commercial hub.
Nigeria
president Muhammadu Buhari also attend di campaign.
Di campaign
be like homecoming for Tinubu wey pledge to work for Nigeria if elected as
president.
“Di president
ask all of us interested to go and contest di primaries of our party. After dem
pick me e no tell dem to change di results becos of my tribe or religion or becos I no come from Daura like am, e accept me and celebrate wit me, telling me
‘you don almost reach dia now’.”
Una Good Morning!
Dis na our live page wey go cover all di tori wey dey happun ahead of Nigeria ogbonge election wey dey start on Saturday.
Live Reporting
By Victor Ezeama and Jelilat Olawale
All dem times wey dem write be UK
Make una follow all di daily updates here.