BBC Copyright: BBC

Di Supreme Court don begin hearing on di naira redesign matter.

Di court bin adjourn till today to hear di matter wey three govnors bin file. More govnors later join di matter.

For today hearing, di court agree to Rivers and Abia states on di matter.

One of di Justices of di court say “If you look dis case well, evri body dey look for scape goat. Dis court no go kontinu to be scapegoat.

“We go do evri tin possible on our part. We go hear dis case and give our decision. Di public fit den decide who should be di scapegoat,” Justice Inyang Okoro tok.

Di court encourage all di parties to exchange dia briefs den take break for 10 minutes to begin hearing proper.

