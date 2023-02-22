Atiku/Tinubu/Obi/Kwankwaso
Live

Supreme Court join Rivers state, start hearing on CBN naira design

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Victor Ezeama and Jelilat Olawale

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. Supreme Court begin hearing after joining Rivers, Abia States on naira design mata

    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC

    Di Supreme Court don begin hearing on di naira redesign matter.

    Di court bin adjourn till today to hear di matter wey three govnors bin file. More govnors later join di matter.

    For today hearing, di court agree to Rivers and Abia states on di matter.

    One of di Justices of di court say “If you look dis case well, evri body dey look for scape goat. Dis court no go kontinu to be scapegoat.

    “We go do evri tin possible on our part. We go hear dis case and give our decision. Di public fit den decide who should be di scapegoat,” Justice Inyang Okoro tok.

    Di court encourage all di parties to exchange dia briefs den take break for 10 minutes to begin hearing proper.

    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC
    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC
    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC
    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC
    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC
    Supreme Court
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Candidates enta last minute effort to convince voters 24hours to di end of campaigns

    Buhari land Lagos to campaign wit Tinubu
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Buhari land Lagos to campaign wit Tinubu

    Candidates for di Nigeria presidential and national assembly seats get 24 hours to conclude dia campaign rallies ahead of Saturday 25 February general elections.

    Former govnor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wey be di presidential candidate of di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), close im campaign wit one mega rally for Lagos, Nigeria most populous city and commercial hub.

    Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari also attend di campaign.

    Di campaign be like homecoming for Tinubu wey pledge to work for Nigeria if elected as president.

    “Di president ask all of us interested to go and contest di primaries of our party. After dem pick me e no tell dem to change di results becos of my tribe or religion or becos I no come from Daura like am, e accept me and celebrate wit me, telling me ‘you don almost reach dia now’.”

  3. Una Good Morning!

    Dis na our live page wey go cover all di tori wey dey happun ahead of Nigeria ogbonge election wey dey start on Saturday.

    Make una follow all di daily updates here.

Back to top