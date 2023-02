National collation centre don open to declare 2023 presidential vote

Di National collation centre don open to declare Nigeria 2023 presidential vote. Na for here we go bring una live updates as di results begin dey drop from di different states. Inec chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu go collate di results from di different states and announce di winner. Dis live page go open by 5:00pm, one hour before Inec go come back to begin announce d results.