INEC Copyright: INEC

Di Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) Professor Mahmood Yakubu and di National Security Adviser, Babagana Moguni don beg political parties and dia supporters to bone violence.

Dem make di plea on Tuesday for di Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

Yakubu tell political parties, candidates and dia supporters to see di election as contest no be war.

Unlike di presidential election di govnorship elections go get more candidates and more collation centres.

So di March 18, INEC dey collabo with security to ensure di State elections for 28 states go go smoothly and go involve 1,021 constituencies.