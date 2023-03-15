Foto of INEC officials wey dey prepare for election
Live

INEC ready to hold governorship election for 28 states

Dis live page dey cover all di tori as e dey happun ahead of di governorship election on Saturday.

By Victor Ezeama and Jelilat Olawale

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. INEC and NSA say election na contest no be war

    Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting for INEC HQ, Abuja
    Copyright: INEC

    Di Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) Professor Mahmood Yakubu and di National Security Adviser, Babagana Moguni don beg political parties and dia supporters to bone violence.

    Dem make di plea on Tuesday for di Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

    Yakubu tell political parties, candidates and dia supporters to see di election as contest no be war.

    Unlike di presidential election di govnorship elections go get more candidates and more collation centres.

    So di March 18, INEC dey collabo with security to ensure di State elections for 28 states go go smoothly and go involve 1,021 constituencies.

    Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting for INEC HQ, Abuja
    Copyright: INEC
    Image caption: Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting for INEC HQ, Abuja

  2. Una Good Morning!

    Dey follow us for all di tori.

