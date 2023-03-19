BBC Copyright: BBC

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, go begin collation of election result on Sunday.

Gubernatorial and States House of Assembly elections hold across 28 states of di federation on Saturday March 18.

Di election bin come wit reports of violence and suppression for some states like Kano, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa among odas.

BBC Pidgin see reports of violent attacks, scattering of ballot box and delays wey happun for di elections, we also see online reports of attack on di media, security operatives wit claims say some pipo lose dia lives and odas injure sake of di kasala.

Presidential candidate of di opposition Labour Pary , Peter Obi for one tweet condole wit di families of pipo wey lose dia lives during di election.

Di katakata make INEC postpone election for some parts of di kontri till Sunday.

Some of di places wey dey affected be VGC for Lagos, and some parts of two local goment for Rivers state. Election go hold for dis places on Sunday

Reports of voter apathy na also one of di general issues wey happun for di election. Observers tell BBC Pidgin say dem experience low voter turnout for some areas wey dem monitor di election.

Contrary to wetin happun during di February 25 presidential election, low turnout of voters dey for most states.

Inec dey expected to begin announce di results from Sunday as some collation centres go begin open by 9:00am.