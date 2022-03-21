Presidency Copyright: Presidency

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari say im goment dey review di security situation for south-east of kontri.

Di president tok dis one afta one series of deadly raids for police facilities and di residence of di leader of one socio-cultural group in the region.

Over di weekend, armed men attack two police stations for Imo state with explosives, destroy di facilities, kill at least two pesin and free suspects wey dey detention.

One police spokesperson tell BBC say dem kill four of di attackers during di shoot-shoot with security forces.

Armed men light fire for di residence of di leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, one Igbo socio-cultural union.

Police dey blame di separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB for di violence.

Di group wey dey campaigns for breakaway state inside di region don dey any involvement for some previous attack but dem neva comment on dis latest violence.

President Muhammadu Buhari say di violence dey 'deeply distressing' and add say security agencies dey work to make sure say di region dey calm.

Di president no give details of di new strategies wey im goment dey plan to use take address di different attacks wey don dey happun for di region.