UN chief demand support for crisis inside Nigeria north east
Welcome to BBC Pidgin live coverage of news from around Nigeria, Ghana, Africa and di world, plus di Russia invasion of Ukraine.

All dem times wey dem write be UK

  1. UN chief make first visit to Nigeria demand support for Maiduguri

    United Nations Secretary-General don beg international community to support humanitarian action for Borno State.

    Antonio Guterres make di plea during im visit to di Nigerian town of Maiduguri.

    "Di pipo wey dey affected by terrorism for Borno, Nigeria wey I meet really want go back to safety and dignity." Guterres tok.

    "Borno don become a place of hope – wey show say di way to fight terrorism effectively na to invest in di way pipo dey live, put dem for better living condition and also invest in dia future." E add.

    Read more on di UN chief first visit to Nigeria here.

