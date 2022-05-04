United Nations Secretary-General don beg international community to support humanitarian action for Borno State.

Antonio Guterres make di plea during im visit to di Nigerian town of Maiduguri.

"Di pipo wey dey affected by terrorism for Borno, Nigeria wey I meet really want go back to safety and dignity." Guterres tok.

"Borno don become a place of hope – wey show say di way to fight terrorism effectively na to invest in di way pipo dey live, put dem for better living condition and also invest in dia future." E add.

Read more on di UN chief first visit to Nigeria here.