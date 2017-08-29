Only politicians dey happy with Nigeria economy - Expert

Image copyright Nigerian Presidency Image example People dey wonder wetin President Buhari and his team dey see

After President Muhammadu Buhari talk say im dey happy as di Nigeria economy dey grow, one sabi person for economy matter don say im no know wetin di President dey see.

"…people for Nigeria no dey happy with di economy. If we fit find anybodi wey dey happy with di economy, na di politicians dem," dis na wetin Professor of Econometrics and Financial Economy, Ayodele Momodu, tell BBC News Pidgin.

Di President talk say im dey happy with di economy after im meet Minister for Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun together with di Budget and National Planning Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma and di Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday.

Na di first meeting im do with dis three oga dem wey dey in charge of Nigeria economy since im return from London on August 19 after im don stay there for 103 days to treat sickness wey nobody know.

For di meeting, di ministers and CBN Governor inform di President of di condition wey di economy dey.

But wetin Mr. Buhari talk after di meeting provoke di Professor so tey im dey ask whether dem see wetin Nigerians and sabi people like am no see?