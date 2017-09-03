Nigerians wan end killings for South Africa

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Police arrest late Mr Kingsley Ikeri because dem suspect say him carry hard drug.

Some Nigerians wey dey stay for South Africa don ask di Nigeria government make dem put mouth for di matter of Nigeria country people wey dey die for police hand.

Dis one dey come after Nigerian Union for South Africa confirm di death of another Nigerian, Kingsley Ikeri, for Vryheid town wey dey Kwazulu Natal province, South Africa.

Di Nigerians wey dey stay for South Africa dey claim say police arrest di late Ikeri after dem suspect say im carry hard drug.

Di union talk say police torture Ikeri well-well before dem come suffocate am to death.

One Nigerian Consulate, Mr Anthony Ogbe dey complain say dem don try everything wey dey their power to make di South Africa government address di matter but nothing don happen.

Di talk-talk person for South African police never say anything about di accusation.

Meanwhile, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari Senior Special Assistant on top foreign matter and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa no dey happy at all on top di kill-kill of Nigerians wey dey live for South Africa. She write inside statement say "dis death don too much".

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa no happy say all di peace talk wey don happen between di two countries be like say e no get any result.

According to Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, na total of 116 Nigerians police don kill for South Africa for di last two years.

She still say make Nigerians wey dey live for oversea to dey respect di laws of di countries wey dem dey stay and make dem dey rep Nigeria well-well for there.