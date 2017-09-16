I no go leave Chibok girls - Usman

E don dey reach four years since Boko Haram kidnap more than 276 girls on April 14, 2014 from Chibok town for Borno State North East Nigeria.

So far di Nigeria government don rescue 106 of di girls wey dey miss since dat time.

Hadiza Bala Usman, wey be organizer of Bring Back our Girls Campaign, talk to BBC News Pidgin reporter Daniel Semeniworima for Lagos where dem dey continue dia Campaign.

As she also be di Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, di question come be whether di way she take dey look di matter do change.