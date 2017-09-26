Real-life superheroes for society

Last year, photographer Josh Rossi spend $1,500 to turn im 3-year-old daughter into Wonder Woman and di photo come explode for internet.

This year, Josh Rossi, wey don carry this thing for im heart, decide say im go photograph pickins dem wey sick and get disability come turn dem into Justice League superheroes.

Josh Rossi work with pickin dem from between age 6 and 8 wey get health matter wey include cancer and amputation.

Once dem snap di pickin dem, Rossi come do big frames for di photos and surprise all di pickins dem.

Rossi say e sweet am for belle to see di way di pickin dem happy.