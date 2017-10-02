Image copyright David Becker/Getty Images Image example People wey go country music festival dey take cover, after mass shooting for Las Vegas on 1 October 2017

Di mass shooting wey happen early today for Las Vegas don leave 58 people dead and 406 people inside hospital with different injuries.

Dis na di worst mass shootings wey don happen for US history.

"Mass shooting" mean say dem shoot or kill more than four people for di same public place and time.

According to numbers dem from Gun Violence Archive, (one NGO wey dey collect information about every shooting for US) by 2 October 2017, na 273 mass shooting don happen since dis year.

Dis latest one wey happen for Las Vegas na as people go jollificate for country music festival; na so gunman open fire begin shoot anyhow.

Information from Gun Violence Archive wey show di places wey mass shootings don happen for US, since 2017

Other mass shooting wey don happen for US

June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, na 29-year-old security guard, wey kill 49 people and wound 58 others for one gay nightclub inside Orlando.

April 16, 2007: Seung Hui Cho, one 23-year-old student, just begin shoot so tay e kill 32 people for Virginia Tech inside Blacksburg, before e kill imself.

Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, one 20-year-old man carry gun kill 20 pickin dem and six adults for Sandy Hook Elementary School before im too kill imself.

Oct. 16, 1991: George Hennard, na 35-year-old man wey crash im pickup truck for one Cafeteria inside Texas, na so e shoot and kill 23 people before im commit suicide.

July 18, 1984: James Huberty, na 41-year-old man wey gun down 21 adults and pickin for San Ysidro inside Califonia, before police kill am.

Aug. 1, 1966: Charles Joseph Whitman, bin work as former U.S. Military man; im sef carry gun kill 16 people for University of Texas before police shoot am.

Aug. 20, 1986: One part-time post man, Patrick Henry Sherrill, shoot and kill 14 postal workers inside Edmund, Oklahoma before e kill himself.

US Police officers stop one man wey drive near Las Vegas after dem close di area October 1 because of di mass shooting