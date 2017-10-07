Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey top group B with 13 points

Nigeria don qualify for FIFA 2018 World Cup for Russia with one match remaining sef.

Dem beat Zambia 1-0 for Uyo to qualify for their sixth World Cup.

Even if Zambia win their home match against Cameroon dem no fit catch Nigeria wey go dey away to Algeria on 6 November.

As e be now, Nigeria sit down on top of group B with 13 points.

Di stadium full well-well for di match wey happen for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for Uyo in Akwa Ibom.

Di first half finish 0-0 after di two teams struggle to score, although referee disqualify goal wey Zambian player Augustine Mulenga score because of offside.

Another player Enock Mwepu shot hit post after Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa save di shot.

Idion Ighalo get chance to open di scoring when Victor Moses give am good cross but im blast di ball over di bar.

But Nigeria score after Arsenal player Alex Iwobi enter to replace Moses Simon for 66 minute for second half.

Victor Moses, wey dey very lively for di right side for Nigeria, cross give Abdullahi Shehu, who come also pass am to Iwobi to nack inside Zambia net for 73 minutes.

Nigeria last match na against Algeria.