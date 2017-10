Andres Iniesta no dey comot Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder and captain Andres Iniesta don sign 'lifetime contract' with di La Liga giants.

Di Spain international, 33, don play 639 times for di Catalan club - na only one person pass dis record - and im don score 55 goals.

Di club statement say "Andres Iniesta sign lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, for deal wey go keep am for di club till di end of im career."

And Iniesta reply say: "Dis na very special day for me, because e mean say I go stay for my home, where I fit continue to dream big things for dis club."

"Na where I don grow and develop."