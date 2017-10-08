Spanish officials don seize $260m cocaine on top boat
International law enforcement officers for Atlantic don seize almost 4,000kg of cocaine wey im value for market be like $260m.
Dem find di drugs on top one boat between Madeira for Portugal and Azores islands.
Officials see 165 box dem wey dem don pack di cocaine put, and each one na 23kg - total na 3,700kg - wey dem hide under cooking area of di boat.
E still never dey clear where dem bin dey carry di drugs go.
Na National Crime Agency (NCA) for UK pass information about am to officials for Spain wey dem come use take corner di boat.
Dem don arrest di crew wey be from Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Di operation wey catch dem na collabo between Spanish customs and police and NCA from UK.
"Dis big amount of cocaine we seize go cause palava for international crime groups dem, and e go make dem lose di hundreds of millions of pounds wey dem for make if to say dem see am sell". Dis na wetin NCA spokesman Mark Blackwell talk.