Wetin shampoo bottle, water and plastic ropes fit do for small pickin wey dey die?

Meet di doctor wey dey join dis things together to produce cheap way to help pickin wey dey suffer pneumonia to sabi breathe.

Na almost one million pickin dey die on top di sickness every year.

Dr Jobayer Christi get hope say one day e go fit reduce di number of pickin wey pneumonia dey kill to zero.