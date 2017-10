Since 2012 na im United Nations set aside October 11 every year as special International Day of the Girl.

Dat na time wey people, and organizations all over di world suppose put eye to celebrate girl pickin dem; everybodi suppose also try to stop all di plenty palava wey dey affect di 1.1bn young girls wey dey di whole world.

See wetin some Nigerian girls tell BBC Pidgin about wetin dem eye dey see.