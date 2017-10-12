For di last one week, two Nigerians don die for di hand of South Africa Police.

On Wednesday, police for India arrest five people after one video wey circulate ontop social media wey show plenty people dey beat one Nigerian.

Dis no be di first time wey dis kain thing dey happen to Nigerians for abroad.

So wetin di Nigeria government dey do about am?

Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora matta Abike Dabiri-Erewa follow BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo talk.