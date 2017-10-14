Breaking tori: Explosion for Somalia

Breaking tori for Somalia be say explosion just happen for di capital Mogadishu.

BBC Somali tori person Farhan Jimale don enter Twitter to show small video of smoke wey full everywhere, as di explosion happen.

The massive vehicle explosion was targetted Hotel Safari at KM5 in #Mogadishu.More than 10 pple confirmed dead so far ,more others injured — Mohamed Moalimuu (@MOALIMUU) October 14, 2017

We go give you more tori as e dey happen.