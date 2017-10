Meet Olivia Malachy wey cut arm for motor accident on 6 May 2016 inside Owerri, Eastern Nigeria.

She spend five months for hospital, and she no fit work again as make-up artist, sotay she stop school for Aba because of di accident.

But she tell BBC News Pidgin say she continue to live her life because: "I no wan stop to dey smile."

Already, Olivia don popular for social media because of how she dey shake bodi, dey sing and dance inside video dem.