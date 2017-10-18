Uganda: Police don ban Bobi Wine concert

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bobi Wine say police no get any right to ban am to dey perform for concert.

Police for Uganda no wan gree give Bobi Wine chance to perform for one concert wey im be di main performer onto say im talk some kain things wey fit ginger fight.

Police dey accuse Wine wey be musician wey turn politician, say im talk di statement when im dey perform for one former concert wey dem call Busabala show. Police don dey investigate di matter.

Wine say na from music im dey make money and police no get any right at all to ban am. Na local media for Uganda dey report dis one.

Uganda opposition lawmakers survive attack

Bobi Wine wey im real name na Robert Kyagulanyi na lawmaker for Uganda.

One journalist wey dey work with local TV station for Uganda NTV enter Twitter to write wetin police talk:

Image copyright Sudhir Byaruhanga/Twitter

Since dem elect am for parliament, Bobi Wine no dey ever gree with di ruling party wey be National Resistance Movement.

Na im be di main person wey dey against one plan to comot age limit for presidency.

Uganda: Bill to extend Museveni rule don suffer delay

As e be now, di presidential age limit na 75 years. If di plan work, di current president Yoweri Museveni go fit contest again for 2021.

Some of im fans no dey happy at all and dem enter social media to show as di ban dey do dem:

Image copyright Caven Rukirabasigazi/Twitter