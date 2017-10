How Africans see sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment don turn to big tori again for di world.

Dis na because Harvey Weinstein, one big film producer for US im career don spoil troway, after New York Times, write tori about am, say e dey sexually harass women wey wan act for im movies.

Now, na over 24 women don accuse of Weinstein of sexual assault - di man say im dey innocent.

Di matter serious sotay wetin people dey talk about am don turn to campaign for social media; hashtag #MeToo where people dey halla against sexual harassment.

See wetin Africans tell BBC Pidgin about wetin dem feel about sexual harassment.