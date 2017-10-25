Kenya: We don become resistance movement - Raila Odinga
Kenya main opposition leader Raila Odinga don announce say im party National Super Alliance (NASA) go now become "resistance movement".
Raila Odinga go Uhuru park for Nairobi where im follow thousands of NASA supporters talk for rally, one day before general election for di country..
One BBC reporter wey dey di rally say Mr Odinga tell people wey dey dia say NASA party don change to resistance movement and say make im people "no involve demsef in any way for di election" on 26 October.
Di opposition leader order dem to stay for dia house, or find place wey dem fit go pray.
Mr Odinga say make people no go out to do protest because di government na "bloodthirsty regime" wey fit "kill" them.
Im don talk am before and e talk am again today say di election na "sham" and di election organizers na dictators.
How di ruling Jubilee Party take respond?
Di ruling party for Kenya wey bi Jubilee Party don come out to condemn di opposition party leader.
Dem say Odinga na "tribal king" wey dey try to throway di country laws dem and block di new presidential election tomorrow.
For one very serious statement, di Jubilee Party tell voters to "shame di plan wey NASA get".
"Dis no be banana republic... make all of us come out vote and show dis bad people say Kenya big pass anybody".
President Uhuru Kenyatta say im no go allow make dem scatter di country after di election tomorrow. Im say make people comot to vote.
And di Chairman for di electoral body, Wafula Chebukati don come out to talk say dem go do di election as dem plan am.
For August, di Supreme Court cancel di original election because of "irregularities and illegalities"
Mr Odinga don decide say im no go follow do di new election because to am, nothing don change.