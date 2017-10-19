Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na UAE get di first robot police for di whole world.

United Arab Emirates UAE don appoint one 27-year-old Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama as di country Minister of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dis na di first time any country for world dey get dis kain position for government.

Just last year for 2016, UAE break record as dem appoint di first ever Minister of Happiness wey go make sure say di society dey happy well well.

With dis appointment, UAE don show say na dis kain technology fit be di future.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wey be di ruler of Dubai and Vice President of UAE announce say im go reshuffle im cabinet today and dis Minister of AI na part of di things wey im change.

E don pass one year wey Al Olama bin dey work with di Deputy Director of di Future Department. Im also get degree from di American University of Dubai.

Dis appointment dey follow di UAE 2031 strategy wey di government announce. Di UAE government say dem wan use dis strategy to make dia work beta with technology.

UAE say dem go use AI take reduce di plenty money wey dem dey spend for government.

Dem go also use am for education, reduce accident for road and to save money for light mata.

Wetin be Artificial Intelligence?

AI na all those kain machines wey dey resemble all d things wey human being sabi.

You fit don dey use AI and you no even know. If you don use things like Siri ontop your iphone or Google search, you don use AI be dat.

Some people feel say AI na di future but some think say e fit scatter di whole world.