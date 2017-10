Kenya don dey plan for dia second Presidential election on 26 October.

Dis na because Supreme court bin cancel election wey hold for 8 August, say di election no pure.

Di fresh elections don face plenty palava, from candidates wey no wan to protest wey dey happen around country.

People say more fight-fight fit dey for front, and BBC Pidgin go dey report everything wey happen, as e dey happen.