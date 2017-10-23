Image copyright Pilot_Lindy/Instagram Image example Lindy Kats get almost 100,000 followers for her Instagram account.

When she be pickin, to become pilot just dey hungry 24-year-old Lindy Kats.

Lindy don achieve her dream now and she dey use social media take ginger other people wey wan become pilot. Di followers wey she get for Instagram reach almost 100,000, and e still dey grow.

Image copyright Pilot_Lindy/Instagram Image example Lindy no believe say she go fit achieve her dream.

She talk say before she become pilot, anytime wey she see plane dey fly, her bodi go dey sweet her.

Lindy say: "I dey happy well well as I don become pilot."

She no even believe say she go fit do am, because aviation school too cost and e hard well-well.

Na hard work make her pass her flying training. Lindy say di first time wey she fly plane na di "best moment" wey she don get for her career.

Image copyright Pilot_Lindy/Instagram Image example Even though she be pilot, Lindy sabi flex well-well

Most of di things wey she dey post for her Instagram account na pictures and videos of her work and even how she dey flex after work.

Lindy say e dey hard to do anything for dis life if you get person wey you fit dey look up to.

Na dis one make her dey see herself as mentor to other women wey wan be like her.