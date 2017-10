Wetin dey happen for Kenya?

Wetin go happen for Kenya election?

All dis na di question dem wey plenty people dey ask, now wey di 26 October repeat Presidential election.

As e be so, voting wan dey go ahead without wetin di country Supreme Court suppose decide on top argument not to fix dis date for di election.

Hear di reason wey Chief Justice of Kenya David Maraga give on Wednesday 25 October.