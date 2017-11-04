FIFA don gree make Nigeria play Argentina

Image copyright Getty Images

FIFA don say 'no wahala' for di friendly match wey Nigeria wan play against Argentina for Krasnodar, Russia, on 14 November 2017.

Na FIFA Director of Competitions, Christian Unger, sign approval letter come carry give Football Union of Russia.

Im say FIFA happy say di countries follow di law wey dey guide international matches and e good as dem submit all di information wey dem go need to get approval fir di tier 1 match.

Argentina and Nigeria go jam for football for di eighth time for senior level but dis o be di first time since 2014, wen Argentina win 3-2 for di World Cup for Brazil.

Wetin happen for di matches wey dem don play before?

Argentina don beat Nigeria four time for di World Cup.

For 1994, dey give Nigeria 2-1.

For 2001 and 2010 dey give Nigeria 1-0.

And na 3-2 for di last World Cup tournament (2014).

Dem play goalless draw for di 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup for Saudi Arabia.