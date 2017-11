Image copyright CAF Image example CAF champions league na di biggest football for Africa.

Saturday na big day for CAF champions league as Wydad Casablanca of Morocco go wear one trouser with Al Ahly of Egypt for di second leg finals.

Ahly and Wydad bin play 1-1 draw last week for Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium last week Egypt.

November 4 final game go happen for Mohamed V Stadium for wey be Wydad Casablanca home ground inside Morocco.

Image copyright CAF Image example Di CAF Champions League second leg finals go start 8PM CAT.

Ahly don win di Champions league cup like eight times before now, while Wydad don win di competition only once.

Di club wey win di CAF Champions League go get automatic ticket to play di Club World Cup competition next month for United Arab Emirates.