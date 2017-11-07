Sia don shame paparazzi with naked foto

Image copyright Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Image example Sia no dey show her face for public

Sia Furler a.k.a. Sia don release naked foto of her own body for social media.

Di Australia musician talk say paparazzi dey for her neck, dey warn am say dem go sell di fotos.

Na dat one come ginger di musician to launch counterattack, release di photos before dem fit attack her with am.

Like Nigerian musician, Lagbaja, wey dey use cloth cover im face, Sia too dey cover her own face, with wig and mask, wen she dey perform.

E dey common say musicians dey like to jollificate well-well but Sia no be dat kain person.

She dey like to live secret and quiet life.

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin Image example Sia don write songs for top musicians like Adele. For Rihanna, na she write di song 'Diamonds'

Some celebrities wey include - Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Ariana Grande - don shout, 'fake news' wen fotos like dis don come out for internet about dem.

Some don go court like Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after one French magazine and newspaper release foto of di Duchess wey she no wear cloth during holiday for di town of Provence, France.

But Sia no dey send at all.

Sia tweet one foto wey no too clear of di back of one woman wey no wear cloth, and she talk say: "Make una keep una money, see dis awoof, Every day na Christmas!"

Image copyright Sia/Twitter Image example Di foto wey don spread for Twitter

Di picture get sign say na from professional photo company and e get message wey say another 14 fotos of di singer dey.

But dis one wey she mention Christmas fit be promo for her new album, Every day na Christmas, wey go come out around December.

Sia don release some ogbonge jams and collabo with top musicians like David Guetta and The Weeknd.

For world, she be one of di biggest people wey sabi write song and she don work with artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Adele.