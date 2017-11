Im be only 22 years old, but Guinea international Naby Keita na big football superstar.

By July 2018 im go dey play for Liverpool, after dem sign record club deal when di Reds agree to pay £48m release clause plus extra premium wey dem no talk.

Naby Keita dey among nominees for BBC African Footballer of di Year award; e join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah.

