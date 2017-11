Di 25 year old Senegalese football player dey always make fans jolly when e show for field.

With all im skill and goals wey im dey score, many peopel say im still dey humble.

Sadio Mane dey among nominees for BBC African Footballer of di Year award; e join Naby Keita, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah.

Voting go end on 27 November, so click here to pick your winner.