200 Cameroonian migrants don come back from Libya

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Cameroon government dey help di migrants with small money to start life again.

Almost 200 migrants from Cameroon wey run comot to go find better life for Europe don come back from Libya.

Dem enter Yaounde Nsimalen airport on Tuesday night.

Di migrants wey include 9 pregnant women wey bin dey live for Libya, use dia own hand say dem wan go back to dia country.

Dis na di second group of migrants wey dey return to Cameroon as na just some weeks don waka wey 80 migrants come back to di country from Niger.

Na just last week one video wey show as dem dey sell some Sub-saharan migrants as slaves for Libya, cause serious vex everywhere. France government don already put eye for di mata as dem don begin push for emergency meeting for di United Nations Security Council to make sure say dem stop di bad people wey dey oppress migrants for Libya.

Na one program wey di International Migration Organization dey do to help migrants, ginger dem go back dia country.

Di Ministry of External Relations talk say once di migrants just show for dia home country, dem go register dia details come ask dem wetin make dem run go another country.

Di ministry say dem go ask di migrants wetin dem wan do with dia life for Cameroon. Na dat one go make dem help di returnees with small money to take start any business dem wan start.