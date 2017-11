Barbie dolls sef don dey wear hijab!

US Muslim Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad bin show di first Barbie wey nack hijab. Dem make di doll to resemble her.

Dis doll-baby na to troway salute for di American fencer, wey bi di first US woman wey wear Islamic head-tie wen she dey compete for Olympics.

Ms Muhammad win one bronze medal for Rio last year as part of di US fencing team.