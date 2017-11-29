Nigeria: 'Shell dey for back of Ogoni palava' - Activist

Human rights group Amnesty International bring report wey say big oil company Shell Petroleum, suppose face criminal investigation on top how Nigeria military take strong hand deal with di people of Ogoniland for di 1990s

Audrey Gaughran, di Director of Global Issues for Amnesty International say: "di evidence wey we don torchlight show say Shell continue to encourage di Nigerian military to deal with community protest, even when dem know di serious palava wey all dis one dey lead to - kill-kill, rape, torture, and burning of villages dem."

Ogoni Activist, Celestine Akpobari tell BBC Pidgi say Shell get hand inside di palava wey im people face