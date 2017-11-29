Human rights group Amnesty International bring report wey say big oil company Shell Petroleum, suppose face criminal investigation on top how Nigeria military take strong hand deal with di people of Ogoniland for di 1990s.

'In fact we dey record for Ogoni say about 2000 person na im dem kill dat time," na wetin community leader Legbosi Pyagbara, wey be President of di Movement for di Survivial of di Ogoni People (MOSOP) tell BBC Pidgin.

But Shell continue to say dem no get any hand on top all di human rights abuses wey happen for dis period.