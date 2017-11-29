Leyii Kwanee wey be politician, for Rivers State, Southern Nigeria carry eye see wetin happen to Ogoni people for di 1990s.

Na wetin happen dat time na im human rights group Amnesty International take announce di report wey accuse big oil company Shell get hand inside how Nigeria military enter Ogonis village dem so tey dem come kill nine Ogoni Activist including Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Kwanee own be say Shell na im cause di problem wey dey Ogoniland and nothing Shell fit deny.

But Shell say dem no put hand inside any human rights abuses, and dem bin even beg Nigeria government to release di Ogoni activists.