My #EndSARS tori

Young Nigerians don use social media campaign #EndSARS drag President Muhammadu Buhari to comot di Special Anti-Robbery Squad division of Nigeria Police sotay di Police begin investigation.

Many of dem dey report say police dey always stop young boys or girls for road, dey call dem as thief or 'yahoo boy' just because say dem dey use big phone, dey drive fine car or dey carry laptop.

"Tope" tell BBC News Pidgin say na early dis year na im e jam palava for SARS officers dem hand: "dem come say make I call my parents pay bail of N150,000....dem beat me...my ear pain me for two days," na wetin im talk.