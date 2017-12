Mabel Emmanuel, 27, and Steven Ekhiator find demself for place where many don lose hope; na detention camp for migrants wey dey Libya.

Dem dey among di 401 Nigerians wey just return di country, after government send plane to bring dem back on December 5.

For di last ten months, e pass 4,000 Nigeria people wey dem don bring back after tori comot say dem dey sell people for troway money.