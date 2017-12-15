Link dem we dem take de enter
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
BBC iD
BBC navigation
News
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
"We don carry some go psychiatric hospital"
15 December 2017
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
http://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-42363456
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria
Travel Matter
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
Wetin net neutrality mean?
Wetin net neutrality mean?
Video
Video
Mohamed Salah na BBC African Footballer of di year
Mohamed Salah na BBC African Footballer of di year
Video
Video
#ENDSARS: Nobody big pass law - Justice Minister
#ENDSARS: Nobody big pass law - Justice Minister
Video
Video
'Little Foot' na di new oldest person for world
'Little Foot' na di new oldest person for world
Video
Video
Cameroon: "Soldiers dey do bad bad things"
Cameroon: "Soldiers dey do bad bad things"
Video
Video
Libya: ‘We born our pickin for detention centre’
Libya: ‘We born our pickin for detention centre’
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular