Di United Nations International Migrants Day dey always hold on December 18 to recognize di efforts, contributions, and di rights of migrants all over di world.

Anybodi wey travel from in country go another place for oversea na im be migrant.

Dis year for Migrants Day, Ezinne Harris from US and Dr Wilson Orhiunu wey dey di United Kingdom don dey tell BBC News Pidgin wetin dem miss pass from home, with advise for odas wey wan travel.