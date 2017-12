People wey survive ebola for Sierra Leone don dey suffer new suffer, dem call am human rights violation.

Dis one vex dem sotay dem dey put am for di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court.

Dem talk say upon all di health wahala wey dem dey go through dem government no care.

Di president of di association of Ebola Survivours for Sierra Leone, Yusuf Kabba talk say na why dem want make ECOWAS look di matter.

E pass 11,315 people wey die on top di Ebola matter.