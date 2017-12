Di journey for mama and pickin to become Barrister start for 2011 wen dem get admission to different unversity for di same year. Di son, Barrister Nwadiogu Bernard talk say im mama, Barrister Nwadiogu Uchechi Onyekwere, dey among wetin give am more ginger to read and become lawyer. Wetin surprise people well-well be say di mama finish as di best graduating student for her set.