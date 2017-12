Di fight-fight wey Boko Haram militants and government forces dey fight for North-East Nigeria don kill plenty people and many others don run comot dia house.

Many of di people wey run comot dey IDP camps like di one wey dey Kuchingoro for di capital, Abuja.

Some women for dia don tell BBC Pidgin how Christmas for di camp take different from di one wey dem don do before.