Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, when im dey talk to BBC tori person Umaru Fofana, say e dey important say make Liberia rush quick-quick do di election.

Im say as di current president go soon comot, e go cause 'constitutional wahala' if another person no dey to replace am.

Im say date don already dey wey new government suppose enter and if e no happen, e mean say di government wey dey go be illegal one.