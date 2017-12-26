"Sometimes e good to just dey observe" - 2Baba

Tuface or 2Face na wetin im fans dey call am before im come change am to 2Baba. Whether na because levels don change or whether na sake of say im career don ginger plenty other people to enter di music hustle, nobody know. But one thing wey people dey always talk be say, 2Baba na baba for Nigerian and African music.

Who no sabi im plenty songs - African Queen, Only me, Gaga shuffle, Implication. Di list full ground.

2Baba siddon with BBC Pidgin to yan some of di things wey dey im mind - music and di fight-fight wey dey happen for northeast Nigeria.