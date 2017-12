How Davido #30BillionConcert take happen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido do '30 billion world tour' before di concert.

Davido #30BillionConcert na one wey many people wait for well well.

E no dey surprising as di award winning star of "Fall", "IF", "Like That" and "FIA" been tell im fans before di concert say make dem ready.

Di concert don come and go but how e take waka?

Di concert trend wella

Social media never still sleep ontop di mata. People wey no fit make di show observe and monitor things ontop social media.

Skip Twitter post by @LaurOfAttrakshn RT if you've been refreshing your phone upandan to see if photos or videos are popping up from the #30BillionConcert — NONSO AMADI'S WIFE 💍🎤🎶❤ (@LaurOfAttrakshn) December 27, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @iinat_bk Please all of you recording #30BillionConcert especially on Snapchat please hold your phones steady. Don’t be shaking & screaming anyhow.

We also want to be a part of the show. Thanks❣️ — tdt. (@iinat_bk) December 27, 2017

Say #30BillionConcert trend for Nigeria fit no be news but di one wey make people throway salute pass na say e trend for America too.

Reunion things

So dis one, people no expect am at all. Mohits together, as in Wande Coal, D'banj and Don Jazzy? Yes, dem perform together for di show and people hail dis one well well.

Wetin join Ann inside di mata?

Remember say #30BillionConcert trend reach America? Okay, so one twitter user for US take eye see am come put mouth for di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @SprayCanAnn I saw #30billionconcert trending, no idea what it is, checked the feed, have fallen into #BlackTwitter.

I have NO IDEA what most of the these tweets say but apparently people are disappointed in the show and someone named WIZKID or WIZZY only lasts 60 secs.

Twitter trends SUCK — Ann (@SprayCanAnn) December 28, 2017

But dis thing wey she talk so eh start twitter war.

Skip Twitter post by @abumichaeli Oh well. I know you're obviously confused about this but you just kinda pissed off the wrong set of people. Try to turn off notifications. It's your best shot at damage control.

This should all go away in about a week. Or not.... — M. I. Abu (@abumichaeli) December 28, 2017

Skip Twitter post 2 by @SprayCanAnn I saw it trending so I went over to see what it was about.

A lot of people seemed angry about the show, some were happy.

I didn't understand a lot of the tweets so I wasn't 100% sure what the consensus was so I tried to have fun w/ it.

It backfired but it too will pass

❤️ https://t.co/Gk7O13nkFX — Ann (@SprayCanAnn) December 28, 2017

Again, Wizkid and Davido

Okay, so people never get over di shock say Davido make surprise appearance for Wizkid concert, so dis na one thing wey dem been dey look out for, for Davido own concert. So Wizkid show for Davido concert, hold hands, jump around and perform together, but eh, di only thing be say fans for want make im perform for longer time. But anyway, di fact say dem dey hold hand sing together now dey sweet dia fans for belle.

As per di question whether e meet expectation, finally sha, e depend on who you ask.