'Johnny' na very popular song for Nigeria wey catapult Afrobeat singer Yemi Alade to di top of music industry. She don do plenty hit songs since dat one - Single & Searching wey Falz follow inside, Kissing, Kom Kom, Sugar and Spice, Ferrari - na some of di many songs wey she don sing.

Di singer show for BBC Pidgin and di first question wey we ask am na...she don see di Johnny wey lose?