Image copyright Charles Nii Armah Mensah - Facebook Image example Ghanaians dey pap to Shatta Wale in music any day

Ghanaians for social media demma say di 2018 'setewaa' of di year award dey go to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale aka 'Chaaaaaampion', for di 'low tempo' stra he take chop Confederation of African Football (CAF) money falaaa for no show.

Dis be after Shatta talk plus Zylofon FM presenter Sammy Flex on Friday.

Meanwhile, di 'shamolor' of di year award get twin contenders, di mother of all last kpe-kpe's dey go CAF, den AITEO demma der, for di 'sanya' Gala Awards dem do for Accra, show dem love.

You want all di filla? Grab sobolo den pop corn make we go!

Sanya stage one

During di 2017 CAF Player of di year awards for Thursday, 4 January, menerz start dey ask say why big acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide for Nigeria, den others like Congo demma Fally Ipupa all come perform but we no see wanna self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale for der?

CAF no show respect - Shatta Wale

For Ghanaians demma mind inside Shatta Wale for come der like kakai, but e no happen.

But di latest revelation be say Shatta dey accuse CAF say dem disrespect am, sake of dat he do dem setewaa.

Shatta talk for interview with local media say, CAF no enter any official contract plus am say make he perform for di 2017 CAF Player of di year awards under.

Image copyright Charles Nii Armah Mensah - Facebook Image example Shatta Wale aka Chaaaaaaampion be self acclaimed Dancehall King for Ghana

Instead two days to di event some paddy call am den offer $30,000 make he perform, so e collect di money but dem no sign contract. Shatta reveal say he job with CAF for Nigeria before but dem do email correspondence like two months ahead saf.

So he shock say dem use dis 'shamolor' approach dis time, so di 'forgetti' hit maker pocket di money, chop am like waakye, talia den waagashie!

Sake of e no like di $30,000 he forget di music, make CAF go consult Mallam Woborti.

CAF dey investigate di matter

Following di issues wey dey pop up after di awards nu, CAF say dem go want explanation from event organisers AITEO on why proposed acts like Shatta Wale no perform.