Image example United Nations don warn say thousands more people go run comot Cameroon enter Nigeria

Di group wey wan break away for di southern part of Cameroon go form another country say security arrest dia leader together with at least six odas inside Abuja, Nigeria.

Julius Ayuk Tabe, wey be chairman of di separatist group Governing Council of Ambazonia and six odas na im dem arrest on Friday evening inside one hotel for Abuja.

Tori be say na when dem bin dey do meeting for di plenty refugees wey comot southern Cameroon run enter Nigeria because of fight-fight for di region na im security come kolobi dem. Dis na wetin di Governing Council of Ambazonia talk.

Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from La Republic na im katakat increase for southern Cameroon

Di matter never really clear but one source tell BBC Pidgin say na Nigeria secret police na im arrest di Abazonia leader and im people sake of say dia papers to stay di country don expire.

But some activist say di arrest dey political, because most of di Abazonia Governing Council members get Asylum/Refugee status, wey mean say dem no need paper to remain inside di country.

Now activists wey dey support di break-away movement for southern Cameroon want Nigeria government to explain wetin happen to dia leader, while odas dey accuse Cameroon security say na dem do di arrest for Abuja.

As e be so, e never dey clear who really arrest oga Julius and di oda Cameroon activist inside Abuja.

Nigeria Police never respond to di message BBC News Pidgin send give dem to confirm whether dem aware of di Friday arrest inside Abuja.

Before dis arrest bin happen, BBC News Pidgin bin report on Thursday say e don pass 28,000 people wey don run comot Cameroon enter Nigeria as refugees because of di Anglophone palava for southern Cameroon.

Di refugee dem scatter for different towns for states inside Nigeria including Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Benue, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Image copyright Eric Shu Image example Food, accommodation and medicine na di major challenge for di refugee dem.

Already, United Nations don warn say thousands more people go run comot Cameroon enter Nigeria, if di secession wahala continue.

Meanwhile, some activists dey warn say di palava go worse pass Rwanda and Burundi own if e continue.