Image copyright Getty Images Image example Even after dem disqualify one of dia games, di team still qualify for World Cup

Di Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr don collect extension on top im contract six months before di contract suppose expire in six months time.

Di main reason wey dem retain na because say im help di Super Eagles qualify for di 2018 World Cup even after FIFA bin disqualify one of dem maches.

Di new contract na aa two year extension for im contract.

Im bin do dis kain work for Burkina Faso and Niger Republic before e enter Nigeria fir 2016.